Street lighting to be dimmed in Peterborough after large LED upgrade

Street lighting is to be dimmed in Peterborough following a large upgrade across the city.

The city council has just upgraded 17,000 street lights to energy-efficient LEDs and is now proposing to dim street lights in residential areas by 20 per cent between 9.30pm and 5am.

Money will be saved from dimming street lights

Street lights on traffic routes would be dimmed by 20 per cent between 9pm and midnight, and by 40 per cent between midnight and 5am. Street lighting in subways would not be dimmed at all.

The council is arguing that the quality of the new lights means that residents will notice little to no difference, while the cash-strapped authority would save £100,000 a year.

The council said: “This proposal would not only save the council money through reduced energy costs, but it would also reduce the energy used which supports the Climate Emergency declared by the council in July.”

Peterborough City Council has agreed to make the council’s activities net-zero carbon by 2030.

The proposed dimming of street lighting was one of the measures announced in the council’s budget on Friday.

The council has a £33 million deficit, of which the new proposals will tackle £24 million of it. Further proposals to eradicate the remaining £9 million deficit will be revealed in the new year.

Leader of the council’s Green Party group Cllr Julie Howell said: “I have seen a preview of the dimmed lighting at both 20 per cent and 40 per cent reduction and couldn’t perceive much difference.

“However, I am concerned to know how people with low vision might be affected by these changes and encourage residents to contact the council if they are worried.”

Residents can have their say on the budget proposals either at www.peterborough.gov.uk/budget, or by picking up a hard copy of the budget from the Town Hall in Bridge Street or at any city library from Monday.

A series of articles on the budget proposals will be published online at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/politics over the weekend.

