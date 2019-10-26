Fly-tips in Peterborough may not be cleared for 10 days to save money

Fly-tipping which is not deemed a risk to the public’s health will now take a lot longer to be cleared up under new cost-cutting proposals from Peterborough City Council.

The authority’s latest budget proposals released on Friday, which will help to tackle a £33 million deficit, includes delaying the removal of non-hazardous fly-tips from two days to between five and 10 days.

Fly-tipping at Norwood Lane in Peterborough

This would allow cleaning to be carried out with a smaller team, helping the council save £59,000 a year.

The huge amount of dumped waste in Peterborough costs the council approximately £500,000 annually to tackle.

There were more than 10,000 collections of fly-tips in Peterborough in 2017/18 despite campaigns and initiatives including a trial of free bulky waste collections.

A council working group which looked at the issue made a number of recommendations which included buying crime tape to place around large fly-tips to make residents aware they are being investigated, and to invest in covert CCTV cameras.

The tape has now been bought, while the council said it looking to buy CCTV cameras to place in hot spot areas to help secure prosecutions.

Other budget measures include reducing the amount of time and money spent on non-essential street cleaning, including a reduction on cleaning city centre spillages and city-wide stain washing.

Targeted cleaning in the Gladstone area of the city, which was put in place due to people littering, will be reduced from a daily visit to three times per week.

The council said it is working with groups in the community who want to carry out litter picks by supplying materials and disposing of the waste they collect.

The expected saving from the reduction in cleaning is £129,000 a year.

Residents can have their say on the budget proposals either at www.peterborough.gov.uk/budget, or by picking up a hard copy of the budget from the Town Hall in Bridge Street or at any city library from Monday.

A series of articles on the budget proposals will be published online at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/politics over the weekend.

