A skate ramp will be built in a small village just outside Peterborough despite residents’ concerns it will increase antisocial behaviours such as shouting, swearing and loud music.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) granted planning permission for the ramp to be constructed on the grass near Fernie Close in Newborough after it was put forward by the village’s Parish Council.

But one Fernie Close resident, Kevin Richards, took particular exception to the plans, telling councillors at a planning meeting that adding play equipment to that patch of grass has already attracted antisocial behaviour.

The grass off Fernie Close, Newborough, where a skate ramp will be built - the upset of nearby residents

“We’ve had loud music, drinking, swearing, shouting, litter bins vandalised and bottles and cans thrown in various places over the grass,” Mr Richards said.

“This is a very unsightly and unwanted issue.”

He added that football nets on the grass have been torn down and thrown into the trees, while youths have been seen climbing on top of nearby storage containers.

Another issue he raised is the potential noise from the ramp which will be located around 30 metres away from Fernie Close properties.

So is the existent play equipment – but the ramp will attract a “different type of child”, Councillor Nigel Simons (Conservatives) said.

He continued: “That park is generally aimed at the younger children and you’re going to get youths and you’re going to get – I can’t say for definite – but ghetto blasters and things of this nature going on until ten thirty at night.”

Children ‘really excited’ to have skate ramp

While the councillor, who represents Eye, Thorney and Newborough, criticised the proposed location for the ramp, Parish Council leader Brian Cole said that local children are “really, really excited about the prospect of having something like this in their village”.

It's the “final piece in the jigsaw of upgrades”, he said.

Cllr Cole added that local children raised have over £1,000 to donate to the Parish Council so that they can build the ramp.