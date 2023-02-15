Peterborough village divided over skate ramp that could 'attract teenagers and lower house prices'

An application to build a skate ramp in Newborough has been escalated to Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) planning committee because of the “extent of public interest”.

The request to add the ramp to the open space off Fernie Close in the village was initially submitted in May last year but will now be considered by councillors after objections from residents and other interested parties.

These include objections from PCC’S Tree Officer on the basis of “insufficient information”, PCC’s Pollution Team and the Lead Local Drainage Authority (LLDA).

The site of a potenital skate ramp in Newborough

The Pollution Team objected because of the lack of consideration of the noise impact on nearby residential properties, but withdrew this after a noise report was submitted.

But they now recommend approval should be conditional on there being no flood lighting installed to prevent “noise during unsociable hours”.

Similarly, the LLDA initially objected due to a lack of information regarding surface water strategy but acknowledge that a Flood Risk Assessment has since been submitted.

Police, meanwhile, say that skate ramps are “in the main good for local young people” but added that they can “attract an older age group” which can result in noise and possible anti-social behaviour.

These concerns are also reflected in public comments.

One Fernie Close resident wrote: “I object to the skate park as it will cause noise and unwanted gatherings and boom boxes that can go on late and use of drones invading privacy… maybe setting fires as there was one in a skate park for a different area.

“This will also cause issues and affect house prices.”

Another Newborough resident wrote: “I feel this will attract teenagers and take the use of the park away from primary school children along with an increase in litter.”

But other comments were much more supportive, with residents saying it would be a “massive positive for the village” that the “children of the village deserve”.

In fact, the majority of feedback was positive, a PCC report on the planning application notes, with 18 objections to 69 comments in support.