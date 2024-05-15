Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A meeting will be held about Whittlesea Station next month

Fenland residents will be invited to discuss plans to upgrade a railway station next month.

The meet up, hosted by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), is part of a programme of events aimed at gathering feedback on plans to redevelop Whittlesea Station.

It’ll be held at Whittlesey Town Council Offices on Queen Street on 28th June.

The railway station uses the alternative spelling of Whittlesey: Whittlesea

A masterplan, drawn up by Hereward CRP and Fenland District Council (FDC), suggests longer platforms and a new footbridge and car park are priorities for the station in Whittlesey.

New waiting shelters and a second ticket machine have already been added since the plans were first drawn up in 2013.

Later this month, FDC is due to approve an agreement with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) to draw down the £3m of funding it granted to the project.

It will then appoint contractors to undertake further design and construction work.

The latest phase of work on the project follows the decision in 2022 to upgrade the existing station rather than establish a new one.

A project board considered the possibility due to technical challenges with the upgrades, but ultimately concluded that the cost would be prohibitive.

The board is also responsible for overseeing upgrades to Manea and March stations, as part of £9.5m works.