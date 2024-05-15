Residents' views sought on £3m upgrades to Fenland railway station
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fenland residents will be invited to discuss plans to upgrade a railway station next month.
The meet up, hosted by the Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), is part of a programme of events aimed at gathering feedback on plans to redevelop Whittlesea Station.
It’ll be held at Whittlesey Town Council Offices on Queen Street on 28th June.
A masterplan, drawn up by Hereward CRP and Fenland District Council (FDC), suggests longer platforms and a new footbridge and car park are priorities for the station in Whittlesey.
New waiting shelters and a second ticket machine have already been added since the plans were first drawn up in 2013.
Later this month, FDC is due to approve an agreement with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) to draw down the £3m of funding it granted to the project.
It will then appoint contractors to undertake further design and construction work.
The latest phase of work on the project follows the decision in 2022 to upgrade the existing station rather than establish a new one.
A project board considered the possibility due to technical challenges with the upgrades, but ultimately concluded that the cost would be prohibitive.
The board is also responsible for overseeing upgrades to Manea and March stations, as part of £9.5m works.
These include new car parks at both stations as well as extending the platforms at Manea and refurbishing the existing buildings at March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.