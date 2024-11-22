Residents object to plans to combine Bretton Library and Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough

Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre has been forced to relocate with a 51% budget cut.

Residents have begun to voice their objections to plans to combine Bretton Library and the city’s new Dementia Resource Centre.

Residents have been given their first chance to comment on plans after the proposed floor plans were uploaded to the city council’s planning portal last week.

The two organisations will share the space currently occupied wholly by the library at the Cresset Centre in Bretton under new plans.

The Dementia Resource Centre is in need of a new home after its current building on York Road was sold by the council. The service must relocate before its lease runs out in March 2025.

It is as yet unclear when the proposed building modifications will take place.

One objector stated: “Bretton library has been serving the residents of Bretton for almost 50 years. It is the second busiest library in Peterborough.

Not only is it a library, it is a community hub for so many people of all ages. From toddlers who attend story time and rhyme time, school children (homework help), people learning computer skills, to aid returning to work, knit and natter group & Family History group to name but a few.

"For many people, these groups are a way to meet people, they give a person a reason to go out. They help with people's mental wellbeing which we all know is very important especially in this day and age.

“There is very little space left for the library to hold any of these groups (we were told the groups would not be displaced) & even less space for books. It seems the space given is just a gesture, to say 'well you've still got a library, so what's the problem?”

Another added: “If this goes ahead what will be left of the Library will not be fit for purpose. Not enough space for books and all the groups that attend every week. Children and Adults will miss out on so much.”

A further resident said: “The library is a well used and important resource for the community. Libraries are one of the few free places people can go. Having a separate children’s space means families can enjoy the library. Combining this with a dementia centre is a short sighted. The split layout of the building is not appropriate for a shared space.”

Another objector raised access concerns, stating: “This will be totally unsuitable for both library and dementia group. Neither will have enough space for their purposes.

"The stairs and lift make it dangerous for the elderly and disabled. This includes library users. The suggested dividing up into small spaces will not work.

"Most library groups, especially the children's ones need large spaces. I am sure the dementia groups with arm chairs or wheel chairs also need large spaces. I cannot see that much investigation has gone into what actually happens in both places now.

"Bretton Library is essential to the community since most of our facilities have been lost. There are many groups meeting there other than normal library visits. It will be very difficult to fit all the library facilities into the lowest floor and no access for wheelchair/mobility scooters. I think much more thought and communication with the parties involved are necessary before the council/ non users can make the poor decisions for us.”

Comments can be made on the council’s planning portal, search using reference 24/01348/R3FUL.