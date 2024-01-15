Reducing temperature at Peterborough Lido ‘could reduce energy costs’, council says

The measure is suggested as a possible future cost-saving measure in council budget documents

Reducing the temperature of the pools at Peterborough Lido has been suggested as a possible cost-saving measure in the council’s budget plan.

The move could “reduce energy costs” next year, Peterborough City Council (PCC) says, contributing to the savings it needs to tackle its projected £3.3m budget gap in 2025/6 and £6.9m budget gap in 2026/7.

The Art Deco lido on Bishop’s Road, which offers three heated pools, is typically open between April and September, although its season was extended last year to make up for the ongoing closure of the Regional Pool.

Peterborough Lido

Temperatures at the open air pools vary: while typically around 18C, the Friends of Peterborough Lido group has shared updates in which they have been as warm as 24C.

Lowering the temperature is currently a possible suggestion and has not yet been discussed by councillors, but appears in this year’s budget report as an option for the future.

Budget documents also suggest permanently switching off the fountains in Cathedral Square to save money; the council estimates that they currently need around £35,000 worth of repairs on top of their £20,000 annual running costs.

Meanwhile, it would have to find “upwards of £10 to £15 million” to reopen the Regional Pool, also on Bishop’s Road, according to Peterborough’s Labour Party.