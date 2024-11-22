Popular former Peterborough pub to be demolished and replaced with supported housing scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub on Eastfield Road has fallen into disrepair over the past four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s Wheatsheaf will be demolished and replaced with a new supported housing scheme after planning approval was granted.

The pub has been closed since January 2020 and fallen into a significant state of disrepair with the previous pub garden becoming completely overgrown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brewery Greene King was put the pub onto the market but there were no takers for the building on Eastfield Road before Squirrel Wood Properties (SWP) took the site on.

The state of the building on Eastfield Road.

SWP is a specialist social impact developer of supported living accommodation for individuals with disabilities and other support needs.

The planned facility will consist of 12 one-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom bungalows together with new access, ancillary staff area and associated parking and communal open space.

The scheme will be managed by Inclusion Housing Community Interest Company, a not-for-profit which specialises in supported housing.

It is expected that the units would be filled by referrals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The state of the building on Eastfield Road.

A total of 11 parking spaces would be provided in the new scheme.

The application stated: “The commissioners have confirmed there is a high level of demand for this type of accommodation in Peterborough.

"The need for specialist supported housing is significant and growing, as it plays a critical role in enabling people to live independently while receiving the necessary support.

"This development will help meet this demand, providing high-quality and sustainable housing that is both supportive and accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The state of the building on Eastfield Road.

“Pre-app feedback noted that the PCC Adult Commission are supportive of the proposal, stating that the development would add much needed capacity in the local area and would meet the increasing demand for such accommodation.

“It was also advised that there would be a steady flow of nominations for the proposed units as they are self-contained and allow for a level of independence for the resident.”