Plans to create new homes at Peterborough business park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been created to create four new flats at a Peterborough business park.
MSP Noble has submitted plans to convert office space above the Premier Convenience Store at Unit 1F Forward House on Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.
The convenience store will be remining in place with the flats above.
A new ground floor entrance would be created with a lobby and internal bin area. Stairs then would lead up to the first floor to four flats, each with one bedroom and between 37.8 square meters and 43.5 square metres in floor space.
The application states: “These offices are currently unused, and this situation likely continues without a new purpose being found for them. The building will convert with general ease to dwelling flats without any major structural works.
"According to reports from visitors to the convenience store on the ground floor, there is very little noise from the surrounding area.
"All windows are double-glazed to provide better thermal and sound properties for occupants. Any industries within the local area generally only operate within working hours.
"It has been acceptable for office workers to use this floor for business offices without any reports of disturbance or health issues relating to excessive noise. Thus, it is considered that the surrounding noise levels are acceptable for habitable use.
"Also, where the flats are in general use, flats would probably be more vacant during working hours than not as people generally work outside their habitation space.”