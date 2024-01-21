News you can trust since 1948
Plans to convert Peterborough offices into 12 studio apartments

Two previous schemes that would have demolished the office block have already been put forward.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:16 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT
Plans have been submitted to convert a single storey office block into 12 new studio apartments.

Prior approval has been sought by the Ebrahim Family Trust for Newark Court, located on Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

The new plans include the provision of 11 one-person studio flats and one two person flat.

How the development has been planned to look.How the development has been planned to look.
How the development has been planned to look.

15 car park spaces would be provided for the development on the basis of one per flat and a further one visitor space per four flats.

Several other projects have also been given approval for the building but work hasn’t commenced on either.

In 2016, approval was granted to demolish the building and replace it with a two-storey care home and in January 2022 permission was also granted to demolish the building and to replace it with a 27-bed co-accommodation living facility.

The latest version of the plans can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal under reference 24/00045/PRIOR.

