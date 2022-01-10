Plans for new co-living accommodation in Peterborough submitted

A location plan of the proposed co-living facility.

The plans propose to create co-living accommodation that provides 30 en-suite bedrooms and communal rooms. The bedrooms will either include patio space, oriel windows or share access to an upper conservatory.

This would be on the site of an office block in Newark Court, on Newark Avenue that is currently slated for demolition. There is access to the site from Newark Avenue, close to the junction with Eastfield Road.

Previously, planning permission has been granted for a residential care home on the site and the new plans retain the shell of the approved building.

Co-living is becoming increasingly popular in the UK and it is envisaged that the new building could accommodate a mix of:

-● Students at the new Peterborough University

●- Professionals on short term or part time assignments in the city for example interns or consultants.

●- Retirees who want a flexible communal living environment in a central location.

●- Single people saving to buy a home

Among the other amenities planned are kitchen, lounges, laundry rooms, a gym and 30 car parking spaces.

The planning documents state: “Co-living housing is a successful concept with increasing number of examples across the UK. Co-living developments offer benefits such as flexible living and social interaction, similar to student accommodation models and which helps to counteract loneliness.

“Links are often drawn between mental well-being and the increased social engagement of shared living.

“Co-living offers good quality accommodation to a diverse range of residents across a number of age groups.”