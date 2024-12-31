Plans for new pavilion to host community events in Peterborough village

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Dec 2024, 16:47 GMT
The plans have been put forward by Thorney Parish Council.

Plans for a new community pavilion to host events in Thorney have been submitted.

The plans have been brought forward by Thorney Parish Council and are for the new pavilion to be created at Thorney Play Park off Tavistock Close.

The parish council has said that the single storey building would be designed to provide a community space with a kitchen area and function room which opens out onto the recreation field as well as to create a multiuse space which could be used for a variety of functions such as, coffee mornings, fundraising events and training sessions etc.

The proposed look of the new Thorney Community Pavilion.

Plans also include a kitchen, external store, community space, toilet facilities, changing room, showers and plant room.

The application states: “The brief from Thorney Parish Council was to create a communal space for various activities and events, such as meetings, workshops and recreational activities

"Paragraph 91 of the National Planning Policy Framework supports the delivery of a wide range of social and cultural facilities to meet the needs of the community, including community centres and other facilities. The proposed development aids in delivering these community needs.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/01621/FUL.

