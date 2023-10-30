News you can trust since 1948
Plans for new marquee to host indoor sporting and entertainment events in Peterborough rejected

Plans were to construct a new marquee on vacant land in Lynch Wood.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:24 GMT- 1 min read
Plans to build a host a variety of entertainment and sporting events inside a new marquee in Lynch Wood have been rejected.

Peterborough City Council’s licencing committee rejected an application which would have seen the construction of a marquee with a semi-permanent flooring, bar and a large stage area on land adjacent to car park five at Lynch Wood Business Park.

The application stated a desire to host live music events, boxing/wresting events, dance performances and sporting events be be shown on big screens.

The proposed location of the new marquee close to Lynch Wood Business Park.The proposed location of the new marquee close to Lynch Wood Business Park.
The application was submitted by The Bite Stop Events and Hospitality Ltd to use land owned by Financial Investments they described as “currently without any buildings and overgrown.”

Permission was applied for to host events between 11am and 1am with the sale of alcohol also planned between those times.

Refusal at this stage means that the application will not move forward for consideration at the planning stage.

