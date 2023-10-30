Plans for new marquee to host indoor sporting and entertainment events in Peterborough rejected
Plans to build a host a variety of entertainment and sporting events inside a new marquee in Lynch Wood have been rejected.
Peterborough City Council’s licencing committee rejected an application which would have seen the construction of a marquee with a semi-permanent flooring, bar and a large stage area on land adjacent to car park five at Lynch Wood Business Park.
The application stated a desire to host live music events, boxing/wresting events, dance performances and sporting events be be shown on big screens.
The application was submitted by The Bite Stop Events and Hospitality Ltd to use land owned by Financial Investments they described as “currently without any buildings and overgrown.”
Permission was applied for to host events between 11am and 1am with the sale of alcohol also planned between those times.
Refusal at this stage means that the application will not move forward for consideration at the planning stage.