Plans for new cafe in Peterborough rejected
Planning permission for a new cafe in Peterborough have been refused.
The cafe was planned to be located in a small semi-detached property on Garton End Road in Dogsthorpe.
Most recently it housed Jade Hill Hairdressing, but the company relocated to Central Avenue in April.
The application stated that sandwiches and drinks would be served at the cafe, which would also offer indoor seating as well as take away services.
Planning officers have refused the application, however, based on an appeal decision dating back to 1965 that stated that the front room of the building can only be used as a “ladies hairdressing salon.”
The development of a salon was originally refused in the 1960s but the decision of the appeal imposed the condition that has been in place ever since.
The January decision notice stated: “Having considered the submitted information and the planning history, planning application appeal decision condition 1, restricts the use of the premises to a ladies hairdressing salon and shall be used for no other purpose.
"Based on the evidence supplied by the applicant and condition 1, the material change of use from hairdressers to cafe (indoor seating) / takeway sandwiches and drinks requires the express planning permission of the Local Planning Authority. The application for a Certificate of Lawfulness is refused.”