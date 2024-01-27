Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission for a new cafe in Peterborough have been refused.

The cafe was planned to be located in a small semi-detached property on Garton End Road in Dogsthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most recently it housed Jade Hill Hairdressing, but the company relocated to Central Avenue in April.

59 Garton End Road.

The application stated that sandwiches and drinks would be served at the cafe, which would also offer indoor seating as well as take away services.

Planning officers have refused the application, however, based on an appeal decision dating back to 1965 that stated that the front room of the building can only be used as a “ladies hairdressing salon.”

The development of a salon was originally refused in the 1960s but the decision of the appeal imposed the condition that has been in place ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The January decision notice stated: “Having considered the submitted information and the planning history, planning application appeal decision condition 1, restricts the use of the premises to a ladies hairdressing salon and shall be used for no other purpose.