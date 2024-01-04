Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission is being sought to open a new cafe in Peterborough.

If granted, it would be situated in a small semi-detached property on Garton End Road in Dogsthorpe.

The building had previously been used as a hairdressers for more than 20 years.

Most recently it housed Jade Hill Hairdressing, but the company relocated to Central Avenue in April.

Planning documents say that sandwiches and drinks would be served at the cafe, which would offer indoor seating as well as take away services.

The application was submitted by agents A&S Designs on behalf of Colin Humphries.