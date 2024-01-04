News you can trust since 1948
New cafe could open on residential Peterborough street

The building was previously a hairdressers
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:02 GMT
Planning permission is being sought to open a new cafe in Peterborough.

If granted, it would be situated in a small semi-detached property on Garton End Road in Dogsthorpe.

The building had previously been used as a hairdressers for more than 20 years.

A new cafe could open at 59 Garton End Road in Peterborough

Most recently it housed Jade Hill Hairdressing, but the company relocated to Central Avenue in April.

Planning documents say that sandwiches and drinks would be served at the cafe, which would offer indoor seating as well as take away services.

The application was submitted by agents A&S Designs on behalf of Colin Humphries.

The outcome of the application is yet to be determined by Peterborough City Council (PCC).

