Plans for leisure space including axe throwing, escape rooms and crazy gold above bar at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows refused

Plans for new leisure space above the recently opened Blind Tiger bar in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blind Tiger Taproom & Kitchen opened its second location in the city at the beginning of August on Ham Lane in Ferry Meadows; the site of the converted bike shop next to Orton Meadows Golf Course.

The bar has been opened on the ground floor but following that an application was submitted to use the upstairs floor pf the building as a separate self-contained business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was proposed to have the same opening as the bar and offer the chance to obtain drinks from the bar while playing the offered leisure activities such as axe throwing, crazy golf and escape rooms, designed for families and small groups to provide a ‘wet-weather alternative’ to Ferry Meadows visitors.

Blind Tiger on Ham Lane.

The application, submitted by the No Word Club Peterborough Ltd, stated that: “The proposed will contribute to the variety of facilities on offer in the Orton area and particularly for visitors to Ferry Meadows Country Park.

"The site is already a destination for recreation and leisure activities. The development will provides additional jobs and will therefore contribute to social and economic sustainability.”

Planning officers have, however, rejected the application over concerns about the use of the building for leisure purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision notice states that: “The proposal seeks to introduce a main town centre use in an out of centre location without sufficient justification. The development therefore undermines the strategic objectives of Policy LP12 of the Peterborough Local Plan (2019) to support and regenerate the city centre, district centres and local centres."

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached the No Work Club regarding the future of the plans.