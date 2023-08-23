Outline planning permission has been sought by Rose Homes to expand Whittlesey further with the creation of 249 new homes.

The new homes would be built on vacant agricultural land to the eastern edge of Whittlesey, north of Eastrea Road and to the west of Drybread Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed location and layout of the development.

In total, the Whittlesey Green development at Bassenhally Farm is expected to incorporate approximately 460 new homes, as well as a 70-bed nursing home.

The adopted Local Plan sets an approximate growth target for Whittlesey of 1,000 homes.

A new Aldi supermarket has also opened to coincide with the new homes.

The plans are only in the outline phase at this point in time but access to around 200 properties is proposed via the A605, with a second access serving around 50 homes from Drybread Road.