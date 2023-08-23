Plans for 249 new homes as growth of Whittlesey set to continue
Outline planning permission has been sought by Rose Homes to expand Whittlesey further with the creation of 249 new homes.
The new homes would be built on vacant agricultural land to the eastern edge of Whittlesey, north of Eastrea Road and to the west of Drybread Road.
Whittlesey has been the subject of a number of new development applications in the last few months; including plans for a 175 new homes on land at Drybread Road as well as 130 further homes forming the final phase of the Bassenhally Farm development, also off Drybread Road.
In total, the Whittlesey Green development at Bassenhally Farm is expected to incorporate approximately 460 new homes, as well as a 70-bed nursing home.
The adopted Local Plan sets an approximate growth target for Whittlesey of 1,000 homes.
A new Aldi supermarket has also opened to coincide with the new homes.
The plans are only in the outline phase at this point in time but access to around 200 properties is proposed via the A605, with a second access serving around 50 homes from Drybread Road.
The plans will now be considered and can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR23/0705/O.