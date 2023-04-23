Plans for the creation of 110 new homes in Whittlesey have moved a step closer.

The approval of a new drainage scheme for the new homes on phase three land at Bassenhally Farm on Eastrea Road, Whittlesey has moved the housing plans closer.

Allison Homes is in the middle of creating five five-bed homes, 19 four-bed homes, 73 three-bed homes, 11 two-bed homes and two two-bed flats.

The existing Whittlesey Green development at Bassenhally Farm.

The development is part of ‘Whittlesey Green’ which, in total, will incorporate approximately 460 new homes, as well as a 70-bed nursing home.

Phase one saw the creation of 120 new homes and was approved in 2013, phase two- 93 homes- and phase 2a- 47 homes were both granted in 2016.

Phase three was given the go-ahead in 2018 and is currently under construction.

A further phase four development on 130 new homes was approved in September 2020.

A site plan of the development.

The entrance to the phase three site will be between phase one and phase 2a/ the care home.

The application stated: “The overall concept is to deliver a quality residential development that maximises the potential of this important site, which integrates with its surroundings and takes advantage of its location.

"Within phase 3 there will be some tree planting punctuating the streets and avenues to provide a visually appealing environment and soften the overall built setting.

"The site's west boundary will be reinforced by new hedgerow woodland planting to strengthen the existing planting and help contain and screen the development and also enhance biodiversity.”