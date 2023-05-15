Work is set to begin on a new development of 130 homes in Whittlesey after a flood prevention scheme was approved.

Planning approval for the development at Bassenhally Farm, off Drybread Road, stated that no work could begin until a surface water drainage scheme for the site has been approved.

The development will be managed by Larkfleet Homes and will see eight three-storey four-bed, 18 x three-storey three-bed, 26 x two-storey four-bed, 59 x two-storey three-bed, 19 x two-storey two-bed built on the Phase 4 ‘Whittlesey Green’ site.

The application site at Bassenhally Farm, off Drybready Road.

The whole Whittlesey Green development will result in the creation of 460 new homes, as well as a 70-bed nursing home.

Phase one saw the creation of 120 new homes and was approved in 2013, phase two- 93 homes- and phase 2a- 47 homes were both granted in 2016.

Phase three was given the go-ahead in 2018 and construction began late in 2020.

The Phase 4 site- located to the north-west of the area- was given planning approval in April last year.

The application states: “The lack of natural elevations on-site provides the opportunity for introducing variant building heights to add variance to the street scene. This also provides the opportunity for additional landscape planting to break up the street scene of the development.

"There are opportunities within phase 4 for additional tree planting to punctuate the streets to provide a visually appealing environment and soften the overall built environment.

"Opportunities for additional planting can further screen the development and enhance biodiversity.”