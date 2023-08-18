Plans for 150 homes on fields half a mile from Chatteris's 'Wenny meadow' submitted to council

Developers are seeking to build more than 150 new homes on fields in east Chatteris, less than a mile away from Wenny meadow.

A planning application, submitted by Abbeymill Homes, proposes 152 houses on the land south of The Elms just over half a mile away from where 93 new houses were recently approved on the former park known as Wenny meadow.

The developments reflect Fenland District Council (FDC) plans to increase housing provision in the area.

Land south of The Elms, Chatteris, from the A142 which would form the new development's point of access

The council’s current Local Plan says that around 300 houses should be built in east Chatteris, making it a “mix of open space and a high quality, relatively low density, residential area” .

Abbeymill Homes’s proposal is made up of two, three, four and five bedroom houses with garages and gardens, of which 16 would be allocated as affordable housing.

New footpaths would be created throughout the development, they add, as well as a new access point off the A142.

An outline of the street scene proposed for the new development in Chatteris

The land is currently open fields used for grazing, but the new homes would boost numbers “in an area where housing delivery rates have been low in recent decades,” developers say.

Chatteris is the smallest of Fenland’s four market towns but it doesn’t have the smallest housing target.

FDC hopes to support the building of 1,600 new houses in Chatteris by 2031, more than Whittlesey (1,000) although less than Wisbech and March.

Also approved earlier this year in east Chatteris – this one east of The Elms – was an application for 80 new houses, brought by Fenland Futures Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of FDC.

The only other home approved in Chatteris this year so far is on the land south of The Grange, London Road.