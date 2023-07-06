Wenny Meadow: More than 90 houses approved on popular walking spot in Chatteris

An application to build almost 100 homes on a Fenland town’s last undeveloped open space has been approved.

Fenland District Council’s (FDC) planning committee voted through the housing scheme on the land known as Wenny Meadow in Chatteris with six votes to one at a meeting this week.

The development, made up of 93 houses, has received more than 500 objections from the public and was subject to a years-long campaign aimed at stopping it from going ahead.

More than 90 homes will be built on the spot known to locals as 'Wenny Meadow'

The application was submitted by developers Cannon Kirk (UK) Ltd in 2021, but the land, just off Wenny Road, has been tipped for development since 2014.

Campaigners including Lawrence Weetman and Kirsty Pattison spoke against the development at FDC’s planning meeting, highlighting the loss of the space for local people.

Mr Weetman likened the meadow, which was once a public park, to something out of Jane Eyre or Mansfield Park.

It had become a popular spot for dog walkers, ramblers and local photographers, particularly during the coronavirus lockdowns in which many people found solace in their local beauty spots.

But of more concern, campaigners said, was the possible loss of biodiversity; the grassland contains important species of birds, bats and reptiles.

The Wildlife Trust estimates that there will be around a 12 per cent loss of biodiversity even after offsetting, they added, while the developers say there will be a net gain.

Developers say locals are objecting to 'something they actually want'

But Andrew Hodgson, an agent speaking on behalf of the developers, said that residents have essentially objected to “something they actually want” as the plans include five hectares of land to the eastern side of the field ring fenced for public use.

Currently the land is privately-owned and while local people have been allowed to access it, it could be taken away from them regardless, he said.

He also said that developers have gone “above and beyond” in ensuring the biodiversity of the site is protected, retaining over 50 per cent of the grassland on site and establishing an offsetting site elsewhere.

But this was a point of contention when councillors debated the item as the offsetting site would be at Gaul Road in March, some eight miles away: “I don’t agree that we can move stuff down the road – what are we going to do, carry it?” Cllr Charlie Marks (Conservatives, Chatteris North and Manea) said.

Other councillors said the decision was a particularly difficult one as they weighed up the loss of part of the grassland with the need for housing and the possibility of warding developers and businesses out of the area.

Cllr Ian Benney (Conservatives, Chatteris South) said that he was “on a knife’s edge” while considering his decision, but was concerned that “if we don’t build more houses in Chatteris, we’ll lose Tesco’s”.

Developer agreed to increase financial contribution to local services

But ultimately, the most crucial issue for councillors proved to be the contributions to local services being offered by developers, which several initially said were too low.

While Mr Hodgson, on behalf of developers, refused to increase the offer of 12 per cent affordable housing at the development, he did ultimately agree to up the £28,000 offered towards local services to £82,000 after a short recess in which last-minute discussions were held in private about these contributions.

After this, the debate turned from whether or not to grant the application to where to spend the money, with councillors settling on the majority going towards healthcare services with smaller sums going to leisure and early years provision.

The scheme is the first in a wider set of schemes expected to deliver 350 new homes in East Chatteris.

But campaigners have said they won’t give up the fight to stop developers building on Wenny Meadow.

At the start of the planning meeting, FDC officers told the committee that housing secretary Michael Gove had asked to be notified of its outcome after campaigners asked him to consider stepping in. However, they say they have since been notified that this won't happen.

Mr Weetman also said, though, that the Wildlife Trust is considering legal action as it felt its concerns weren’t given due weight during the planning process.

