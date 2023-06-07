Peterborough's Conservative group loses cabinet member amid resignations

A Peterborough City Council (PCC) cabinet member has resigned from the ruling Conservative group.

Cllr John Howard (Hargate and Hempsted) has become the seventh member of the Conservative group to leave since May’s local elections.

He had been serving as the cabinet member for adult services and public health in leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald’s (Conservatives, West) cabinet but resigned shortly after Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Hargate and Hempsted) and his son Cllr Saqib Farooq (Glinton and Castor).

This now puts Conservative numbers at 23, despite them being just one off a majority (30) after May’s local elections.

Cllr Howard is the first of those who have resigned to have held a cabinet position.

Today’s resignations follow those of Cllrs Ray Bisby (Peterborough First, Stanground South), Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First, Wittering), Peter Hiller (Peterborough First, Glinton and Castor) and Brian Rush (Peterborough First, Stanground South).

