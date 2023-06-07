News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT

Peterborough's Conservative group loses cabinet member amid resignations

Seven Conservative councillors have resigned from the party since May’s local elections
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

A Peterborough City Council (PCC) cabinet member has resigned from the ruling Conservative group.

Cllr John Howard (Hargate and Hempsted) has become the seventh member of the Conservative group to leave since May’s local elections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been serving as the cabinet member for adult services and public health in leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald’s (Conservatives, West) cabinet but resigned shortly after Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Hargate and Hempsted) and his son Cllr Saqib Farooq (Glinton and Castor).

Cllr John Howard has resigned from the Conservative groupCllr John Howard has resigned from the Conservative group
Cllr John Howard has resigned from the Conservative group
Most Popular
Read More
More councillors resign from Peterborough's Conservative group

This now puts Conservative numbers at 23, despite them being just one off a majority (30) after May’s local elections.

Cllr Howard is the first of those who have resigned to have held a cabinet position.

Today’s resignations follow those of Cllrs Ray Bisby (Peterborough First, Stanground South), Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First, Wittering), Peter Hiller (Peterborough First, Glinton and Castor) and Brian Rush (Peterborough First, Stanground South).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the Conservative Party is expected shortly.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilPCCHargateHempsted