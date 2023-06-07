Two more Conservative resignations put numbers on Peterborough City Council at lowest in 20 years

Two more Conservative councillors have resigned from the group on Peterborough City Council (PCC).

Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Hargate and Hempsted), who had been suspended from the party, and his son, Cllr Saqib Farooq (Glinton and Castor) have left the party.

The resignations mark the fifth and sixth since May’s local elections, leaving Tory numbers at 24 – down from the 30 seats they briefly held after the vote.

The two latest councillors to leave the party join Cllrs Ray Bisby (Peterborough First, Stanground South), Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First, Wittering), Peter Hiller (Peterborough First, Glinton and Castor) and Brian Rush (Peterborough First, Stanground South) in their resignations.

While still the largest party, the Conservatives are now far from the majority they were only one seat away from on election night.

In fact, they now hold the fewest seats they’ve had in more than two decades.

But despite this, the Labour group remains adamant it won’t enter a coalition with other minority groups in a bid to oust the current administration, led by Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West).

Cllr Farooq alluded to the workplace culture among his reasons for resigning, while the others that left before them have given various reasons relating to planning decisions and the direction they feel the Conservative party is heading.