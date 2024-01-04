Planning officers rejected the proposal due to the shop being located in a Grade II listed building in the village of Thorney.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thorney Food Stores has been refused permission for new security gates for what owner Moe has described as a series of “devastating" break-ins.

The shop was hit most severely in January 2022 when ram raiders hit the store on Wisbech Road in the early hours of the morning; using a 4x4 to destroy the front of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was not thought that anything was taken but it was the second time in a couple of years the shop has been targeted and the fourth time in total it had fallen victim to ram-raiders.

Damage caused to the frontage of Thorney Food Stores.

In plans submitted to the council for increased security, Moe stated: “In recent years, the shop has been plagued with a number of devastating break-ins.

"The reason for these burglaries have centred around high value items such as cigarettes, alcohol and the cash machine which are part and parcel of the nature of the business.”

Following the most recent ram raid, bollards have been installed at the front of the property, which is locally listed, but that has not deterred thieves.

Damage caused to the frontage of Thorney Food Stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Break-ins similar to previous ones have still occurred, according to the owner, including with perpetrators using a sledgehammer to gain entry via the door.

Peterborough City Council has resisted the idea of installing roller shutters as the building is listed and located within the Thorney Conservation Area.

The iron gate was worked on with Thorney Parish Council and was designed to be as “least intrusive to the character and appearance of the building as possible.”

The council’s planning department has rejected the new gates, however, due to the building’s Grade II listed status; stating in its decision notice: “The proposed introduction of metal security gates to the shopfront doorway would detrimentally impact upon the architectural and historic interest and significance of the Grade II Listed Building.