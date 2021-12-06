Peterborough school given £294k grant from Premier League-backed foundation for new community-use 3G football pitch

The site of the new pitch at St John Fisher Catholic High School.

St John Fisher Catholic High School has been awarded the grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, to upgrade their all-weather pitch.

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone, by championing fair access to quality facilities.

In October, the school was successful in its application to Peterborough City Council for the complete refurbishment of the existing facility.

The refurbishment will include resurfacing the existing Astro Turf Pitch with a new 3G artificial grass pitch surface, a new 4.5m high fence around the perimeter with a 0.5m wooden kickboard to the base, an LED floodlighting system with 13m high columns and an equipment store facility. A booking system, to be operated by the school, will also be put in place.

The work will begin in January and will likely be completed by mid-March.

The current pitch was installed in 2009 and is now at the end of its life but is currently used by school as well as junior football club Park Farm Pumas, Peterborough Northern Star and Peterborough United.

Kate Pereira Headteacher, said: “This grant from the Football Foundation is going to improve the fitness and wellbeing of young people from St John Fisher School and many more in the locality. Football is a key sport for getting young people interested in fitness and developing skills in leadership, resilience and team work. This will have a tremendous impact.”

“Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to St John Fisher School towards developing pitch facilities is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country. It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support St John Fisher School in developing their new 3G pitch for their local community.

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, government and Sport England – support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”