Peterborough residents urged to raise their objections as consultation deadline for controversial housing development nears

Protestors against the development outside Eye Primary School.

In July 2019, Larkfleet Homes submitted a planning application, which is now for up to 284 homes, on land adjacent to Eye C of E Primary school.

Access to the development would be via Eyebury Road and would also include a new access for the school, additional cycleways and footpaths within the site and an offer of 10,000 square metres to the school to allow it to expand.

More than a third (85) of these homes would be classed as ‘affordable.’

A map of the proposed site.

The plans are currently in the outline planning stage and the public consultation is set to run until September 17.

Numerous objections have already been submitted to the council, citing overcrowding and the additional pressure on resources as reasons the development should be rejected.

The issue caused such an uproar when it was first brought up that a new specific local policy was drawn up. Policy LP40: Tanholt Farm, Eye made it the case that before any development can go ahead, a masterplan for the area must be put forward and approved. Among the criteria the masterplan would have to satisfy include: the scale of the site should be less than 250 dwellings, the quality of life for the surrounding residents should be respected, detailed of long term governance for the new facilities, satisfactory provision of education and wider community facilities and the provision of high quality access for pedestrians and cyclists from the site to key community services.

Cllrs Nigel Simons, Steve Allen and Richard Brown, representatives for the area, have now issued a joint statement as the end of the consultation period nears, encouraging residents to submit their objections and promising that their focus will be on ensuring that any approved development adheres to the LP40 policy.

The statement said: “As your Councillors our current focus is to ensure the developer meets the conditions of policy LP40 and addresses the site’s impact on the residents and infrastructure of Eye Village.

“Be assured we will be actively involved in this application all the way through the consultation and its deadline of 17th Sep 21 and then to the review by PCC Planning Committee, our work will not stop there, as we will closely monitor the development as it progresses to full planning application and then ensure it is built in accordance with Larkfleets plans and any conditions the Planning Committee insist on.

“It is really important that residents of Eye submit their objections by the 17th Sep 21 these can be email to [email protected]

“The planning ref is 19/00836/OUT and you will need to supply your name and address

Also importantly if you have commented in the past it is essential that you raise your objections again.”

Details on the proposal can be found on the council’s planning portal and a full version of the LP40 policy can be found at www.eyepeterborough.co.uk/2018/05/13/update-eyebury-road-development/.