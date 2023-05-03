Peterborough residents reminded they can vote without poll cards after some 'not received'

Peterborough residents are being reminded that they can vote in tomorrow’s local elections without a poll card after some were reportedly not received in Ravensthorpe.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) say that an election candidate raised the issue with them, believing they hadn’t been delivered to a couple of streets in the area.

Poll cards contain useful information for voters such as the date of the vote, their designated polling station and what to do when they get there.

If you don’t have a poll card, online database Democracy Club has a website where you can input your post code to find out.

Otherwise, your polling station is likely to be the same as in previous elections.

A PCC spokesperson said: “We were notified by a candidate in Ravensthorpe who believed that residents in a couple of streets had not received poll cards. All poll cards were printed and were posted out by Royal Mail.

“We have contacted Royal Mail who have advised that they are unaware of any postal disruptions within the area.

“We are reminding residents that they do not require their poll card in order to vote at a polling station but they must remember to bring photo ID.”

Tomorrow's elections will be the first in the UK in which ID will be required.

This must be presented before you receive a ballot paper and must contain your current name and a photo of you.

It can be out-of-date – such as an old passport – as long as this information and the photo are still accurate.

If you wish to have your ID checked in private or by a female member of staff, you can request this and staff will accommodate you where possible.

This is particularly relevant for people who wear face coverings of any kind as you will be asked to remove them during the check.

To find a full list of acceptable forms of voter ID you can use tomorrow, click here.