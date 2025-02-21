Peterborough residents must apply for an e-permit to use Household Recycling Centre as scheme set to begin
As of Monday (February 24), residents in the Peterborough City Council area must have an e-permit to use the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate.
The scheme is being introduced to reduce usage of the facility by residents from outside of Peterborough, aiming to lower waste tonnage and reduce the cost to the city’s tax payers. It's also hoped that the initiative will reduce congestion during peak times.
The e-permits are free and can be applied for on the Peterborough City Council website but applications are limited to one car per household.
The council has previously operated a van/trailer e-permit scheme, but this has been extended to all, apart from the small number that visit on a push bike and on foot.
Residents who have a valid van/trailer e-permit already can continue with this e-permit if they intend to use the van or trailer, but if they decide to visit by car, they will need to apply for a separate e-permit.
Anyone who visits without an e-permit will be encouraged to apply for one on-site.
The e-permits are valid for three years and there is no limit to HRC visits that can be made.
Amendments to e-permits, such as changing a car registration number, can be made online.
Residents without internet access can contact 01733 747474 and the Call Centre will apply on their behalf.