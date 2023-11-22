In November 2022, councillors voted unanimously against allowing The Pizza Parlour to keep its permanent canopy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-running process that has seen The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate attempt to keep its permanent canopy has been brought to an end after an appeal was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate.

The restaurant installed a permanent canopy during the pandemic as restaurants were encouraged to offer outdoor seating despite being in a conservation area of the city where businesses are required to have retractable canopies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The canopy was built before planning permission was obtained and an application to retain it was rejected in October 2022.

The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate.

A new application was then made the following month to retain it for a period of three years and this was also rejected by Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee on the grounds of the impact the canopy, through its design, would have on the city centre conservation area.

Owner Peter Fierro then appealed the decision to refuse the 5.4m wide by 2.6m deep canopy to the inspectorate but this appeal has now been dismissed.

In his decision, the inspector noted: “ During the site visit examples of attractive retractable canopies were observed next door to the appeal site at Cowgate Local, Pizza House and along the road at Cote.

Peter Fierro owner of the Pizza Parlour in Cowgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No other examples of fixed canopies were to be seen in the area.

" The temporary covered seating area outside the Be.ar coffee shop on Cathedral Square has now been removed. Given this context the poor-quality, bulky and unduly prominent appeal canopy stands out in Cowgate Street as a discordant and visually intrusive feature that is detrimental to its character and appearance.

"The canopy also fails to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the City Centre Conservation Area.

"The canopy allows customers to enjoy outdoor seating in all weathers, supports the viability of the independently run restaurant and strengthens the vitality and economy of the city centre as a whole, however, these benefits would also result from a retractable canopy in compliance with council policy.