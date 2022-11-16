The Pizza Parlour in Cowgate.

The vote of the city’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee brings to an end a long-running process that has seen the restaurant in Cowgate argue its case to keep a permanent canopy despite being in a conservation area of the city where businesses are required to have retractable canopies.

The canopy was erected during the pandemic as restaurants were encouraged to offer outdoor seating.

The canopy was built before planning permission was obtained and an application to retain it was rejected in October.

A new application was then made to retain it for a period of three years; that the committee rejected.

Ahead of the meeting on Tuesday (November 15), officers recommended that the application be refused on the grounds of the impact the canopy, through its design would have on the conservation area.

Officers argued that “incremental erosion of the conversation area through small changes like this, while minor in itself, over time detract from the character of the conservation area- which attracts people to the area in the first place.”

No representatives from the business were present but Central ward Cllr Mohammed Jamil spoke in support of the application, arguing that the committee should agree to allow the three-year period after which action could be taken to remove it if they felt the need to do so.

This is in order to help the business survive the current difficult financial times.

He said: “The property was only added to the conservation area in 2017; before then it was intentionally excluded. The north side of Cowgate has many modern buildings and The Pizza Parlour is not listed. Whilst the canopy does not technically fit the policies, it is important that we balance this against the public benefits it offers.

“Fundamentally this is about helping a business survive. Mr Fierro committed to the expense at the height of the pandemic because his business needed it. We need to continue to support local businesses and help them face the deepening financial crisis.

"I believe any harm to the conservation area is minimal, this after all is a lively street- the needs of the business here should be paramount.”

The argument was roundly rejected by the committee though who voted unanimously that the canopy was unlawful.

Comments from members included:

Cllr Christian Hogg: “It might look like some to be a small incremental change but before we know it, the look of our high street is going to look completely different.”

Cllr Peter Hiller: “It’s a permanent structure that looks somewhat industrial. There is no advantage whatsoever to it compared to a retractable canopy, which is acceptable to our planning officers.”

Cllr Lindsay Sharp: “I can see a small benefit as it covers a larger area and I don’t have a huge issue in terms of visibility, however, it’s quite simple. Under the conservation officer’s recommendation, we can’t have a fixed canopy in a conservation area- it has to be retractable.”