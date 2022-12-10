The hydrotherapy pool at Lime Academy.

Peterborough City Council’s Deputy Leader Councillor Steve Allen has insisted that usage of the council’s hydrotherapy trial at Lime Academy has been lower than expected.

The school in Watergall has been hosting a trial to run hydrotherapy services at its campus since the beginning of October; which is now expected to run until at least Christmas and potentially for the remainder of the financial year.

The sessions are held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturdays and are a response to the council’s decision to close St George’s pool, in Dogsthorpe, was permanently closed in July.

The sessions are priced at £12 an hour; a price that has been questioned previously by the campaign group Friends of St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool.

Speaking at the most recent full council meeting on Wednesday (December 7), however, Cllr Allen defended the pricing and urged those who may benefit from hydrotherapy to engage with the trial.

"Overall usage is not at the level we anticipated” stated Allen.

"We are committed to allowing more time to fully promote the facility and maximise take-up. We will continue to promote the facility in the hope that usage will pick up.

“I would urge all users and support groups to really put the facility to use so we can maintain it as a fantastic state-of-the-art facility going forward.”

Cllr Allen stressed how economics must come into any decision the council makes regarding the pool after stating that the usage was, at present, well below what is required to make it viable.

Cllr Allen stated that the pool averages three users an hour when 12 would be required in the future.

He added: “The council make no profit from this facility; rather, based on the current user levels, we are subsidising its operation despite having no obligation to do so.

"To make this viable in the long term, we need as least 12 users in each session but at present, we are only seeing an average of three. I would encourage those who find hydrotherapy advantageous to use the facilities at the Lime Academy and in doing so, ensure its long-term availability.

"Economics have to play a part. A search of national charges for hydrotherapy indicates that a charge of £12 per hour is extremely competitive.

"There may be residents who have long-term health issues that are eligible for PIPs; which can help with extra living costs such as hydrotherapy. A PIP could help provide an affordable solution for the £12 charge.

"Even in these unpredictable days, potential benefits from water-based exercises are surely worth £12 for the user. I understand the pressures on finances but that’s across the whole country, if you want treatment then maybe a contribution should be considered.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool Users Group for comment.