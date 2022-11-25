The pool at Lime Academy

A trial to run hydrotherapy pool facilities at a Peterborough school is set to be extended.

The scheme to try running services at Lime Academy Trust, Orton Clayton Campus, was started at the end of October, and was due to last four weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council has confirmed the trial will be extended until Christmas and potentially for the remainder of the financial year, although this will depend on staff availability.

"We remain committed to helping hydrotherapy users in Peterborough find a permanent facility”

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communication, Culture and Communities, said: “We remain committed to helping hydrotherapy users in Peterborough find a permanent facility which will benefit all users. I'm pleased we are extending sessions at Lime Academy and would encourage users to participate so that we can continue the sessions for as long as possible."

The trial has been running at the school following the closure of the St George’s Pool, with the council blaming a lack of funds for the decision to close the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We remain very concerned that £12 per person cost is unaffordable to many disabled and older residents”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, welcomed the news that the trial was being extended, and urged anyone who thinks they could benefit from hydrotherapy to try a session.

Karen said: “We were delighted to learn that the hydrotherapy sessions at Lime Academy are set to continue until Christmas. It’s good news for everyone who was started to attend these or were intending to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there is someone reading this who thinks that they, or a loved-one, could benefit from exercising with the support of warm water, we would encourage them to give it a try. The warmth of the Lime Academy pool - 36°C - can provide pain relief and relaxation too.

“Lime Academy’s hydrotherapy pool is beautiful; it’s fully accessible and it even has a seated Jacuzzi area. There is a good range of accessible changing areas and rooms to suit different needs. The sessions are also supported by an excellent member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nevertheless, we remain very concerned that £12 per person cost is unaffordable to many disabled and older residents. People who otherwise would like to take advantage of this opportunity to improve their health and wellbeing.

When do sessions take place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and Saturdays 9am to 3pm.

A member of staff will be in attendance at every session to deal with the operational side of the pool service and helping users with any queries whilst on site. The pool capacity’s is for a maximum of 10 users at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad