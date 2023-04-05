A Peterborough drug dealer will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after being jailed for possession of heroin and cocaine.

Usman Iftikhar pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply at Cambridge Crown Court in June last year and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

He had held a personal licence, allowing him to sell alcohol, which a Peterborough City Council (PCC) committee heard he first applied for in 2011.

Uman Iftikhar was jailed for more than six years for drug offences

The committee agreed to revoke Iftikhar’s licence on the recommendation of Cambridgeshire police.

Currently serving his sentence, he did not attend the committee meeting or send along someone to make representations on his behalf.

PCC said it takes a “very serious view” of Iftikhar’s convictions.

Iftikhar, who was 28 at the time of his arrest and sentencing, was found with nearly £1 million worth of drugs in his car in February last year.

Police discovered 11 kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a “bag for life”.

Iftikhar, of Thistlemoor Road, central Peterborough, was sentenced on 20 June 2022.