Peterborough drug dealer found with heroin and cocaine in 'bag for life' stripped of right to sell alcohol

Usman Iftikhar was found with almost £1m worth of heroin and cocaine before his arrest last year

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:18 BST

A Peterborough drug dealer will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol after being jailed for possession of heroin and cocaine.

Usman Iftikhar pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply at Cambridge Crown Court in June last year and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

He had held a personal licence, allowing him to sell alcohol, which a Peterborough City Council (PCC) committee heard he first applied for in 2011.

Uman Iftikhar was jailed for more than six years for drug offencesUman Iftikhar was jailed for more than six years for drug offences
The committee agreed to revoke Iftikhar’s licence on the recommendation of Cambridgeshire police.

Currently serving his sentence, he did not attend the committee meeting or send along someone to make representations on his behalf.

PCC said it takes a “very serious view” of Iftikhar’s convictions.

Iftikhar, who was 28 at the time of his arrest and sentencing, was found with nearly £1 million worth of drugs in his car in February last year.

Police discovered 11 kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of cocaine hidden inside a “bag for life”.

Iftikhar, of Thistlemoor Road, central Peterborough, was sentenced on 20 June 2022.

Following PCC’s licensing committee meeting on 31 March, he has 21 days to appeal his personal licence being revoked.

