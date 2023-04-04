Police have launched an appeal to find a missing woman with links to Cambridgeshire.

Bedfordshire police said Lulu was reported missing from her home address in Shillington, Bedfordshire on Saturday (1 April).

Officers said she is 5'5" tall and described as having short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a high neck black top underneath, black jeans with a white stripe down either side, black Vans shoes and was carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Officers are appealing for help to find missing Lulu

She has access to a dark grey BMX pushbike with an orange highlight inside the tyres and has links to the Stevenage and Cambridgeshire area.