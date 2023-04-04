News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal to find missing Lulu who has links to Cambridgeshire

Bedfordshire Police said Lulu, who has been missing since Saturday, April 1, has access to a dark grey BMX pushbike with an orange highlight inside the tyres

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing woman with links to Cambridgeshire.

Bedfordshire police said Lulu was reported missing from her home address in Shillington, Bedfordshire on Saturday (1 April).

Officers said she is 5'5" tall and described as having short brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a high neck black top underneath, black jeans with a white stripe down either side, black Vans shoes and was carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Officers are appealing for help to find missing LuluOfficers are appealing for help to find missing Lulu
She has access to a dark grey BMX pushbike with an orange highlight inside the tyres and has links to the Stevenage and Cambridgeshire area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire police on 101 quoting incident 355 of April 1

