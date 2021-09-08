Peterborough councillors offered the chance to train as refuse operatives amid staff shortages

Cllr Nigel Simons on duty with refuse operatives from Aragon Direct Services.

Bin collections across the city have been disrupted over the last two weeks as Aragon has been badly affected by an increase in the number of staff being ‘pinged’ by the NHS Trace and Trace app as well as a shortage of LGV drivers.

As a result of this, Cllr Nigel Simons, Cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment and representative for Eye, Thorney and Newborough, has undergone training as a refuse operative and plans to help out in his spare time.

He was joined in his training on Thursday (September 2) by Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerald and Peterborough Limited’s Managing Director Kitran Eastman, who will also be joining crews.

This training has since been offered to all councillors in Peterborough.

Cllr Simons said: “Aragon is having real staffing problems, so I agreed to commit to train as a refuse operative and had my first day working with the crew last week.

“I was joined on the health and safety training by leader of the council Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and MD of Aragon Kitran Eastman, who will also be joining the crews. This will be offered to all councillors.

“I plan to help out when I have spare days. (At least 3/4 days a month)

“If anyone would like a job in the organisation, please do not hesitate to contact Aragon Direct Services.

“Full or Part time positions available, 01733 425300.”

More details about job vacancies at Aragon Direct Services can be found at www.aragondirect.co.uk/about-us/jobs/.