Disruptions to food and garden waste collections in Peterborough to continue into second week

Disruption to food and garden waste collections in Peterborough are to continue into a second week.

By Ben Jones
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:15 am

The disruption has been caused by staff shortages at Aragon Direct Services, the company employed by Peterborough City Council to manage waste disposal in the city. On Monday (August 23), it was announced that for those who were on green bin week, all food waste collections would be cancelled.

This policy will remain in place for the next week as well (Friday August 27 - Friday September 3).

All planned garden waste collections between Tuesday August 31 and Friday September 3 will also be cancelled.

Black bin collections will continue as normal.

The schedule is as follows:

Refuse waste- Black bin

Fri Aug 27: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Tues Aug 31: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Wed Sep 1: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Thur Sep 2: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Fri Sep 3: Normal service- food and refuse collected

Recyclable waste- Green bin

Fri Aug 27: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Tues Aug 31: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Wed Sep 1: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Thur Sep 2: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Fri Sep 3: Normal service- food waste collection cancelled

Garden waste- Brown bin

Tues Aug 31: Cancelled

Wed Sep 1: Cancelled

Thur Sep 2: Cancelled

Fri Sep 3: Cancelled