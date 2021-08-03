Peterborough bin crews working extra hours after green bin collections delayed by staff shortages

The teams are currently focusing on collecting black and brown bins in the city, but are working overtime to make sure all bins are emptied as quickly as possible.

A spokesman for Aragon Direct Services said: “Due to staff shortages we are currently experiencing some disruption to our refuse collection services. This may result in a delay in the collection of green recycling bins as we prioritise the collection of black and brown bins. Our crews are working additional hours to meet demand and will collect your recycling the next working day, please put any excess recycling into clear bags and leave this out with your green bin. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”