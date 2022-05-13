The demolition of Peterborough market has now been completed.

Peterborough city market: Demolition of Peterborough market complete

The new market in Bridge Street is expected to be up and running next month.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:31 pm

The market has stood in its Northminster home for decades but is being relocated to Bridge Street as part of the Northminster regeneration project.

The site will instead be used for a new development of 315 new apartments, provided by Peterborough Investment Partnership.

On April 1, traders were forced to close their stalls and are currently on an enforced holiday, funded by the council, until the reopening of the market in June.

The demolition of the previous market site is now completed though and the pictures below show some of the final images of the Northminster market.

