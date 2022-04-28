The demolition of Peterborough’s City Market in Northminster is underway - making way for the construction of 315 new apartments.

Stalls inside the market have been removed – and work has begun on the car park and outside areas surrounding the site.

Twelve trees were cut down outside the market on Laxton Square as part of the wider Northminster development earlier this month.

The felled trees have now been removed and the Peterborough Investment Partnership, the developers behind the Northminster regeneration, say the square is expected to be closed for the duration of the development.

A Peterborough Investment Partnership spokesperson said: “The contractors on site are continuing with pre-commencement work.

“Sectional demolition has started on the market and will continue over the coming weeks. Hoardings will replace the current temporary fencing after the Bank Holiday weekend to ensure the site is secure. The Food Hall remains open.”

From April 1, market traders were forced to close their stalls after ownership of the site was passed over from Peterborough City Council to the Peterborough Investment Partnership.

The City Market is now relocating to Bridge Street - which is set to open in June this year.

Peterborough City Council said that all traders moving to the new market location were offered the same paid eight-week holiday from April 1.

The council say that the new market in Bridge Street will be “refreshed, revitalised and moved to a heavy footfall area of the city to ensure its future success.”

Take a look a the demolition process in the next 11 pictures:

