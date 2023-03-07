Labour councillor Ikra Yasin has resigned from Peterborough City Council (PCC), having represented Park ward since 2019.

Ms Yasin is the ward’s second councillor to announce their resignation this year after former Labour group leader Cllr Shaz Nawaz said that he would step back last month.

But while Cllr Nawaz will remain in post until 13 March, Ms Yasin has stepped down with immediate effect.

Ikra Yasin says she's stepping down from the council because of health issues

She said that she went on “for as long as I could”, but that bereavement and health issues meant that she needed to take a break.

“I’ve had two bereavements over the last six months,” Ms Yasin said. “I lost my nan in September and then my granddad in December and that came as a huge shock to me because I was practically raised by them.

“I’ve also got my own health issues as a stroke survivor and all of this collectively has impacted my health. I did try to go on for as long as I could.”

PCC’s Labour group has lost numerous councillors since the last election including Cllr Ansar Ali, who now sits as an Independent, and Cllr Imtiaz Ali, who sits as a Green

Both men say that they were told they were not fit to stand for re-election with Labour in May by Party officials before they chose to leave.

Ms Yasin will remain active in Labour

But Ms Yasin says that she remains a member of the Labour Party and will continue “supporting local members and councillors” as Chair of the CLP (Constituency Labour Party), having been elected to this role on Thursday last week.

She added that it was a “really, really tough decision” to step down, especially so close to the local elections.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” she said, “and I did honestly try to continue because I didn’t want Park ward to lose two councillors in the same year.

“I appreciate that it’s six weeks until the locals but I have gone out and campaigned for Labour and I’m pretty sure that whoever does come as my replacement will do a good job.”

The former councillor, who was just 22 years old when she was elected in 2019, added that she’s “not going anywhere” and will be “looking to come back one day after I’m feeling better”.

Labour leader looking for replacement candidate

Labour group leader Cllr Dennis Jones said that “time is of the essence” to find a new candidate.

“Ikra’s resignation has come as a real shock,” he said. “The most important thing is that Ikra takes time out now and that she recovers as fully as possible and she’s got the support of everyone in the Labour group.

“We’re looking for somebody now to replace her and time is of the essence. Hopefully we’ll find a suitable candidate in the not too distant future to contest the Park ward seat. Shaz standing down means that there’s two vacancies.”