Peterborough Labour Group Leader Councillor Shaz Nawaz has announced his intention to step down as leader and as a councillor altogether.

Cllr Nawaz currently represents Park Ward, Labour and Cooperative Party, and has done since 2017 but has also been group leader since 2018.

He will step down as leader on February 23 and tender his resignation as a councillor on March 13. Cllr Nawaz’s decision will trigger a by-election in his ward on Thursday May 4.

Councillor Shaz Nawaz.

Speaking in the regular Peterborough Telegraph column, Cllr Nawaz said: “They say that ‘a week is a long time in politics’.

" In hindsight, I can tell you that almost six years, the majority of which has been as leader of the Labour group on Peterborough council, is a very long time – and I would not have missed any of it. Peterborough has had its fair share of ups and downs in that time, and I have never hesitated to hold our administration to account where we could and should have done things more efficiently and effectively.

"With a new chief executive in post, Peterborough once again asserts itself as a unitary authority and is not being subsumed into Cambridgeshire any more than necessary, with more cooperation between the parties who make up the council, I leave with mixed feelings.

“I am naturally sad that I will no longer be part of continuing to grow the reputation of the city of my birth but delighted that the people I leave behind will continue to hold our administration to account to get the best deal for the people of Peterborough as, frankly, you deserve nothing less.

Cuts in government funding left our fine city on the verge of bankruptcy just a year ago. By working together more cooperatively, the future is looking brighter and financial sustainability is now on the horizon. But we must keep going.

"The team I leave behind will continue to cooperate and challenge when necessary. There is no time to sit on our laurels. Time and tide wait for no person. I am genuinely excited to start a new business venture, which means I will be out of the country for extended periods.

“Peterborough is my home and I will always have its best interests at heart. I want to thank residents, councillors, officers and party members for all the support they have given me over the years. I look forward to seeing the city grow and prosper for the benefit of everyone.

“I step down as leader of the Labour Group on 23 February. I will officially tender my resignation as a councillor on 13 March which means there will be a by-election on Thursday, 4 May.

“Thank you to those who have read my column in the PT and for the many kind comments I have received over the years. Whilst there will be a new name on the column and ‘over the door’, I hope you will join me in wishing them every success in growing Peterborough’s reputation as the place to be locally, regionally, and nationally.”

The Labour group currently holds 14 of the 60 seats at the town hall following the recent resignations of Cllrs Heather Skibsted, Imtiaz Ali, Ansar Ali. The first two have since joined the Green group, while Cllr Ali is now sitting as an independent.

