Peterborough Budget proposals: Staff reductions, office cleaning cuts and an end to speed camera funding

Budget proposals will be voted on at council meeting in February

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budget proposals for Peterborough City Council were released this week – with the authority planning on making difficult decisions in a bid to balance the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council say they have to bridge a £23 million budget gap – and that the current proposals would do just that.

From cutting cleaning at Sandmartin House and Central Park toilets, a reduction in road maintenance funding, to ceasing paying for speed cameras - a range of cuts are planned in Peterborough

Social services are putting a huge strain on the purse strings – with the Adult Social Care service receiving 2,580 new requests for support in the past 12 months - 18% more than the previous year.

In Children’s Services, a thousand more referrals were received in 2023/24 (3,708), than in the previous year (2,748). These are referrals highlighting concerns about a child.

And the number of people coming to the council as homeless has risen by 40% from an average of 51 a week in 2021/22 to 70 a week in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council budget document itself has a forward written by Peterborough City Council leader – and Labour Leader – Dennis Jones. The forward is ‘supported by’ Conservative leader Wayne Fitzgerald and Peterborough First councillor John Howard, chair of the Financial Sustainability Working Group on the council.

Plans to cut speed cameras in the city

One of the savings being planned by the authority that might please some residents is the proposal to cut funding to two speed cameras in Peterborough.

The budget document says: “Cease funding two speed cameras on our network. The income generated from these cameras does not come into the council, although the cost to run them does.”

The speed camera cuts come under the highways section, where big savings are being sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the camera cuts, the council said it would cease participation in the National Highways and Transport Network annual surveys – which regularly give Peterborough a high score – introduce new technologies to support operational procedures,

thereby improving efficiencies and Secure financial benefits as a result of extending the current Milestone contract for a further 5 years. It is hoped that all those measures would save £161,000 a year.

There are also proposals to reduce the ‘maintenance budget by 10%, prioritising works related to safety’ – which could save the authority £350,000 per year.

In other news for motorists, the council have also planned to increase the income target for parking services – including by employing more parking wardens to patrol more neighbourhoods. It is thought that in the next financial year this could benefit the council by £195,000 – and by £220,000 in future years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council staff and building savings

In a bid to save money, the council have said staff reductions could be needed.

The consultation said: “A number of staffing reductions and changes across Corporate Services have been proposed to generate a saving. Savings are proposed in the budgets for Health and Safety, Financial Services, People and Development, Internal Audit, Communications, and the Register Office.”

The staffing reductions and changes are forecast to save £293,000 per year.

There is also a plan to Reduce the cleaning specification at Sand Martin House and other council buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget document says: “Due to changes in the occupation of Sand Martin House and other buildings, the specification is due to be reviewed again with a view to identifying further savings.”

It is hoped the change in the ‘cleaning specification’ could save £50,000 per year.

The money councillors get to make improvements across their wards could also shrink.

Currently, each of the 60 councillors in the city receives £3,000 each per year to spend on community projects in their wards as part of the Community Leadership Fund (CLF) – costing the council £180,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed to cut that £180,000 down to £50,000. The proposal says: “This will mean that bids from community groups will be considered by a panel of councillors which will meet annually to review the bids and agree on the award of the grants.”

Spring clean and planting set to be cut

Peterborough parks are set to be hit by the cuts.

The budget proposes a £118,000 per year saving by removing the Gladstone lengthsman, and the Itter Park and Central Park winter attendants.

There is a £32,000 saving proposed by reducing planting at the Crematorium and amenity grass cutting.

Another route to cut the budget gap is by increasing cremation and burial fees by 10% and to review all other fees and charges. The proposal also includes the development of a new scheme to enable residents to purchase ‘a cremation plan’ in advance. It is estimated that this would see the council gain £290,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ending the annual ‘spring clean’ in the city would save the council £130,000 per year.

Reducing the cleaning schedule in the Central Park toilets and the city centre hot wash will save the council £63,000 per year.

Consultation to start next week

Residents in Peterborough will be able to have their say on the proposals from next Tuesday (December 17), with the consultation closing on January 14.

The Joint Scrutiny Committee will consider the council’s budget and your feedback on 29 January, in addition to Cabinet on 10 February, before a full council meeting on February 19.

The budget document can be read at https://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/documents/s54178/Budget%20consultation%20Appendix%20A.pdf