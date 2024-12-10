Budget plans to go out to public consultation

The leaders of Peterborough City Council have warned that the local authority faces a ‘dire’ financial position as it prepares to seek the public’s verdict on its budget plans for next year.

The council has to bridge a £23 million budget gap and is looking at raising Council Tax by at least 4.99 per cent – but depending on the outcome of the public consultation, which starts on December 17, it could be higher.

The consultation asks for residents’ views on possible Council Tax increases of 6.99 percent and 9.99 percent.

Council leader Cllr Dennis Jones said: “Our financial situation is pretty dire and we are surviving by the skin of our teeth.

"We desperately want to change that situation for the benefit of the city.”

Cllr Jones said he would not like to see a 9.99 per cent Council Tax increase but it would allow the local authority to invest in services.

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader, said: “We’d like the public to say to us ‘well, if you’re going to put it up by that much, these are the services that we would like to see more of’.

"So it gives everyone an opportunity to have a say.

"The more the public gets involved, the more they let us know, the better it could be when we actually come to set the budget.

He added: “None of us wants to set a high budget, but the more money we have, the more we can do with it.”