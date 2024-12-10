Protests grow over Peterborough City Council plans to 'mothball' Lido

Closure proposal subject to public consultation

Demands are growing for Peterborough City Council to rethink plans to mothball the city’s 88-year-old-Lido as it seeks to save £400,000.

Leading politicians and members of the public have voiced concerns at the move that was announced yesterday (December 9) as part of a raft of cutbacks as the council seeks to close a £23 million gap in its 2025/26 budget.

Ahead of the launch of a public consultation on the budget plans, the council states that it has an exciting vision for the Lido that would include it being open all year round.

However, it also states that while officers draw up the plans to make that vision a reality, the Lido should be ‘mothballed’ next year.

The council states: “The city’s Lido swimming pool costs more than £400k per year to run, despite its relatively limited season.

"This is after all of the entrance fees from visitors are taken into account.

"We believe the Lido has the potential to be an all-year-round facility, but to achieve this requires external funding.

"This proposal is to mothball the Lido whilst officers work to develop a new vision for the facility.”

But opponents fear that once closed, the Lido is unlikely to ever reopen and they are calling for the local authority to consider alternative options.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The Lido is one of the crown jewels of Peterborough.

“I understand that money is tight after 14 years of underfunding but the proposal from the cross-party working group to shut the pool is unacceptable.

“It would be a great loss to mothball this much-loved community asset.

He said: “Following the closure of the Regional Pool, last year, the Lido plays an even greater role in the fitness and wellbeing of our city.

“The council needs to look at all funding options to keep it open.

“I hope everyone will join me showing their support for the Lido.”

Paul Bristow, former Peterborough MP and now the Conservative candidate to become Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, stated on social media: “Enough is enough!

"This would be an act of vandalism.

"It’s one of the unique things about Peterborough

“Councillors who support this should hang their heads in shame.”

Numerous Peterborough residents took to the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook to voice their disapproval.

Claire Bucknell wrote: “Why can't the council put the prices higher for the lido or hire the pool out?”

Eamonn Duff said the council should sell its new offices at Fletton Quays.

Rob Brookbanks worried: “If they mothball it it will *never* reopen. Where the hell is all our money going? I think it's time to independently audit what is happening.”

Becky Channing stated: “There’ll be nothing left soon apart from coffee shops and fast food places. No where to take children for family days.

"They want more visitors to the city yet they are taking everything away.

Julia Pearson wrote: “The lido needs full investment.

“Swimming pools have been shutting down all over the place. Peterborough area included. The regional, Deeping, Sawtry pools and others all closing or closed.

She asked: “Where are our next generation of children supposed to be taught to swim?

“This is madness, we need more pools not less!!”