Peterborough's Central Park paddling pool closed again just one month after reopening

The paddling pool has only been open for a month.
By Ben Jones
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:41 BST

Just one month after its long-awaited reopening, the paddling pool in Central Park has already been forced to close.

On Wednesday, Peterborough City Council announced that the pool has been closed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

When asked by the Peterborough Telegraph, the council said that it was unable to elaborate further on the issues.

Central Park's paddling pool.Central Park's paddling pool.
Central Park's paddling pool.
There is currently no timescale on its reopening.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have had to temporarily close Central Park paddling pool this morning due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The paddling pool will remain closed until further notice and we will issue more details in due course.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The pool only reopened for the first time this summer on July 7 after being closed due to a mechanical fault with its operating system.

Last year the pool had to close in the summer due to technical problems with the pump.

