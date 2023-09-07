News you can trust since 1948
Owner of new sports bar agrees to reduce hours when alcohol can be served after police mediation

The Orton Sportsbar and Fanzone is due to open its doors for the first time next month
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 18:43 BST
An application to serve alcohol at Peterborough’s new sports bar and fanzone will be determined on Wednesday (13th September).

LSM Enterprises, which plans to open the Orton Sportsbar and Fanzone next month, has applied to Peterborough City Council (PCC) to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm every day as well as play music and broadcast sports.

This is a reduction from its originally proposed hours – 8am to 11:30pm – which the company agreed to reduce after mediation with Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The new bar will be set up in Ortongate shopping centreThe new bar will be set up in Ortongate shopping centre
The new bar will be set up in Ortongate shopping centre
PCC, which has already granted LSM Enterprises planning permission for the new bar, will vote on the application next week and has been asked to take into consideration a public objection to the proposals.

This states that granting the licence would increase late night noise around Ortongate Shopping Centre, where the bar is being set up, to the detriment of local residents and could increase anti-social behaviour.

However, police have no objection to the proposal now that mediation has been undertaken.

Lloyd McPherson, owner of LSM Enterprises, has previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that a pre-opening party is planned at the bar this month to launch the new enterprise.

The bar will have eight large TV screens and a projector showing a variety of different sports, he added.

