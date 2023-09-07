Owner of new sports bar agrees to reduce hours when alcohol can be served after police mediation
An application to serve alcohol at Peterborough’s new sports bar and fanzone will be determined on Wednesday (13th September).
LSM Enterprises, which plans to open the Orton Sportsbar and Fanzone next month, has applied to Peterborough City Council (PCC) to sell alcohol between 9am and 11pm every day as well as play music and broadcast sports.
This is a reduction from its originally proposed hours – 8am to 11:30pm – which the company agreed to reduce after mediation with Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
PCC, which has already granted LSM Enterprises planning permission for the new bar, will vote on the application next week and has been asked to take into consideration a public objection to the proposals.
This states that granting the licence would increase late night noise around Ortongate Shopping Centre, where the bar is being set up, to the detriment of local residents and could increase anti-social behaviour.
However, police have no objection to the proposal now that mediation has been undertaken.
Lloyd McPherson, owner of LSM Enterprises, has previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that a pre-opening party is planned at the bar this month to launch the new enterprise.
The bar will have eight large TV screens and a projector showing a variety of different sports, he added.