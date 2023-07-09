Plans to open sports bar in Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre win support from council
New plans to open a sports bar in Peterborough’s Ortongate Shopping Centre have secured the green light.
Peterborough City Council has approved an application to create the Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone, which is expected to create up to 10 jobs.
The plans were submitted by Lloyd McPherson, owner of LSM Enterprises, about four months ago.
Mr McPherson said: “It’s great news.
“I've had to jump through hoops for the last 10 weeks but its been worth it.
He added: “The building work is due to start later this month with the bar due to open officially in October this year.
"We will be opening before to test all of the equipment at a pre-opening party in September.”
Mr McPherson said the bar will show all types sport on about eight large TV screens with a screen projector above the main bar.