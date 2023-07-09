News you can trust since 1948
Plans to open sports bar in Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre win support from council

New venue could be up and running by autumn
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST

New plans to open a sports bar in Peterborough’s Ortongate Shopping Centre have secured the green light.

Peterborough City Council has approved an application to create the Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone, which is expected to create up to 10 jobs.

The plans were submitted by Lloyd McPherson, owner of LSM Enterprises, about four months ago.

Inside the unit that will become a new sports bar at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in PeterboroughInside the unit that will become a new sports bar at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough
Mr McPherson said: “It’s great news.

“I've had to jump through hoops for the last 10 weeks but its been worth it.

He added: “The building work is due to start later this month with the bar due to open officially in October this year.

"We will be opening before to test all of the equipment at a pre-opening party in September.”

A sports bar is to open in the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough later this yearA sports bar is to open in the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough later this year
Mr McPherson said the bar will show all types sport on about eight large TV screens with a screen projector above the main bar.

