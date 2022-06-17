The aftermath of the fire at the building in Bretton.

The opening of Bretton Water Park this summer has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing effects of an arson attack that was carried out in December.

In the early hours of the morning of December 6, the pavilion at Bretton Woods park was targeted by arsonists. The blaze caused significant damage to both the inside and roof of the building, which was used changing rooms for local club football club Peterborough City FC.

The electric and water supply for the water park comes from the pavilion, which remains isolated following the incident. Therefore, until this is fixed, the park will be unable to open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the fire at the building in Bretton.

The council has said the works are still waiting for approval and it would not be able to offer a reopening date as of yet.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "Sadly Bretton Water Park will not reopen until the repairs are completed and at present, we are still awaiting approval from the insurance company to carry out the works.

"Works are required to the pavilion following the arson attack, in December, which left the building unsafe and out of use.

"Residents can still enjoy the summer sun at the paddling pool which is currently open in Central Park between Fridays and Sundays and will be open seven days a week during the school holidays. There is also a sand pit, sensory garden, sunken garden, sports facilities and two play areas."

The aftermath of the fire at the building in Bretton.