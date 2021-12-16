New taxi office to open at Serpentine Green in Peterborough

The parish council office at Serpentine Green.

The office will be located within the existing parish council office and mobility hiring facility on southern edge of the site, next to the small children’s play area.

The building will remain as a parish council office but a partition wall will be built to accommodate the new office and its waiting area, which will be operated by Peterborough Cars.

The office has been granted approval on the basis that it is only used for members of the public to pre-book taxis and not as a base for drivers. Drivers would only be permitted to visit the site once a booking has been received.

The design statement, produced by Waterland Associate Architects, states: “The principal impact of the proposed works will be a new transport facility, in a busy shopping centre, where there are currently no such services.