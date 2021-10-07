New Shisha bar in Peterborough granted license
Peterborough City Council has given the go ahead to plans for a new Shisha bar in the city.
On Tuesday (October 5), the council’s licencing department granted a music and alcohol licence to Vibe Lounge Bar and Shisha Ltd, which is set to open at a currently vacant unit at 24b Lincoln Road.
Live music and karaoke are to be part of the entertainment for the new bar, which will open between 12pm and 11:30pm on Sunday to Thursday with closing time extended until 1:30am on Fridays and Saturdays.
All of the details for the plans can be found at http://apps.peterborough.gov.uk/Registers/Licensing.aspx?ID=114533.
